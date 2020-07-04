JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health Jacksonville announced Tuesday that the hospital has several positions open for various medical personnel and is currently accepting applications.

The hospital is looking for registered nurses who have prior experience in the following areas:

Intensive Care Unite

Progressive Care Unit

Medical-surgery

Emergency Department

Daytime and nighttime shifts are available, according to the hospital, and it has both full-time and short-term assignments.

To apply, click here.

In addition to nurses, the hospital is also hiring licensed pharmacists to join their team. To apply, click here.

The hospital also has positions open for registered respiratory therapists who have Master's Degrees. To apply, click here.