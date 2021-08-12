Baptist Health sets up refrigerated trailer amid surge in COVID cases

In a statement sent to First Coast News, Baptist said the refrigerated trailer will be used by its five-hospital health system if needed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health has set up a refrigerated trailer at its Jacksonville location as the COVID-19 surge continues to bring in more patients.

"As the COVID-19 surge continues, we have secured a refrigerated trailer to be used by our five-hospital health system if needed. The trailer is currently at our Baptist Jacksonville campus. Proactive planning and preparing should neither cause alarm nor speculation. Access to appropriate equipment, supplies and materials is critical as we go through the current COVID surge and hurricane season."

Baptist did not specify what the refrigerated trailer would be used for but some hospitals around the country typically use them as mobile morgues.

When First Coast News asked if the trailer has any other use than a mobile morgue, a spokesperson replied "No".

As of Aug.12, Baptist has 566 COVID-19 patients, with 118 in the ICU. Baptist said 13 are children, and seven of those children are in the ICU.