Baptist Health breaks down COVID-19 vaccination process

Baptist Health has identified its first group of high-risk health care workers that will be getting the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine, Baptist Health should be receiving the COVID-19 vaccines in the upcoming weeks.

Baptist Health has identified its first group of high-risk health care workers that will be getting the vaccine. The next step is waiting for the allocation from the University of Florida.

“Ahead of time we will be working with our team members to get them signed up, getting the appointments scheduled at the same time as the first injection is scheduled," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, Executive Vice president & Chief Physician Executive at Baptist Health.

The health care workers will also plan for their second injection which is exactly three weeks later.

“Once the university of Florida folks bring over the vaccine, we have capabilities for managing the process of handling the vaccine and the supplies keeping it cold and refrigerated," said Dr. Ransom.

Baptist Health will be having a practice round ahead of time so the process will run smoothly.

“What we’re hearing so far it sounds like after the first dose, the first injection, the side effect symptoms are fairly mild. Just a little soreness at the sight of the injection," said Dr. Ransom.

After the second dose, Dr. Elizabeth Ransom says some people can experience headaches and muscle aches.

“We’re so excited that we’ll be able to start protecting some of our team members and we look forward to the time where the vaccine is more widely available to everyone," said Dr. Ransom.

In the meantime, doctors can’t stress it enough to be patient and follow safety protocols.