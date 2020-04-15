JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you could deliver a personal "thank you" to the men and women fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, what would you say?

Baptist Health Jacksonville is asking for members of the community to do just that. The health care system is collecting video messages of gratitude and appreciation to compile into a special video for its team members.

If you want to participate, you're asked to record a five- to 30-second video, shot in landscape mode (horizontally). Cellphone videos are fine, Baptist Health said.

When you record your video, think about the following prompts to help get your words of gratitude flowing:

If you could say anything to our health care heroes, what would you say?

What words would you use to describe those working in our hospitals during COVID-19?

When you finish your video, email it to social@bmcjax.com by Friday, April 17 in order to be included in the project.

The finished video will be posted on Baptist Health's social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and shared with team members through internal communications, the hospital said.

First Coast News has also been sharing our own words of appreciation for health care workers and first responders, along with essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, nursing home workers and sanitation workers.

First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz also shared a personal message of thanks for her cousin, Ryan, a physician's assistant in an Orlando emergency room. She describes him as having a "positive attitude (that) is contagious" and says he's always smiling.

You can watch her message of appreciation below.

