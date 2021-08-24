Baldwin Middle-High School shifting to online instruction due to COVID-19 cases

Students should not come to the school between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Instead, students should log in to their first period class through Microsoft Teams at 7:15 a.m.

BALDWIN, Fla. — With the number of COVID-19 cases at Baldwin Middle-High School and the resulting close contacts exceeding 20% of the school's population, the entire school will shift to online learning through Aug. 31.

The school district announced the shift in a news release Tuesday. The shift to online instruction begins on Wednesday, the release says.

According to an announcement on the school's website, students should not come to the school between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Instead, students should log in to their first period class through Microsoft Teams at the normal first period start time of 7:15 a.m.

All extracurricular activities, including sports and arts events, are suspended during the shift to online instruction, the website says. Those activities will resume when school returns to in-person instruction Sept. 1.

Any students who do not have their school technology with them should call the school at 904-266-1200 Wednesday during normal operating hours for staff to make arrangements for students to pick up the necessary technology to connect for online learning, the website says. Curbside grab-and-go food service including a cold breakfast and lunch will be available on a drive-up basis from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the school.