JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you had the chance to step outside and enjoy the weather, you probably noticed the pollen too.

A National Allergy Map and forecast from the folks at Pollen.com – a public company that has been studying the topic for decades – shows high levels of pollen along the First Coast through Easter weekend.

“Pollen counts are the highest in this area between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., so if you are going to be outside, just realize that’s probably the highest,” Dr. Arveen Bhasin of Mayo Clinic.

Springtime allergies are overlapping with the coronavirus pandemic, which Bhasin stresses have different symptoms like fever, common in coronavirus above 100 degrees not with allergies. But Sneezing and stuffy nose, these are common in allergies not in coronavirus.

As new data comes in from COVID-19 positive patients, there have been misconceptions about asthma as well. Asthma was not a risk factor in severe cases according to the American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology.

“Asthma patients, take your inhaler as prescribed," Bhasin said, "For those with allergies, use your nasal spray and wipe down the nozzle.”

Still those with respiratory illnesses should be in touch with their doctor.