JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bacardi Bottling Corporation is working to produce 24,000 gallons of hand sanitizer at its North Jacksonville facility that will be distributed to hospitals and first responders around the state, including a shipment that was donated Thursday to Jacksonville International Airport.

Eddie Gay, a manager with Bacardi Bottling, said he delivered 240 750 milliliter bottles to the airport, which will be used by police and frontline workers within the airport’s operations and maintenance departments.

The company has shifted all production at its Jacksonville facility, which normally produces and bottles Bacardi rum, to produce hand sanitizer.

“As a family-owned company, Bacardi puts people first and this time will be no different. We are part of the community and are here to support those in the frontlines helping to keep us safe,” says Darrin Mueller, Director of Operations for Bacardi Bottling Corporation.

