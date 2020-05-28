Avoiding stress when helping your kids learn from home

Dr. Joanna Ale of TSI Health said start with structure and develop a routine: consider using a clock to your advantage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Juggling work and school for your kids can be overwhelming and stressful, but keeping a routine may help ease the anxiety.

Dr. Joanna Ale is a licensed mental health counselor with a focus on special attention education. She is also the founder of TSI Health in Jacksonville.

“They can still sense that something is different,” Ale said about kids and learning during the pandemic.

Many of her clients are special needs or and on the autism spectrum. She said tips on how to effectively teach can be learned by all.

Ale said start with structure and develop a routine: consider using a clock to your advantage.

"On a timer system kids know when the timer goes off, I can stop what I'm doing and maybe play or take a break," Ale aid.

Other tips include allowing for quiet time, when or not to use devices and set goals, big and small.

Ale said try switching up where you’re teaching too. Use different rooms or spaces for different daily lessons.

And with all this time spent together, if you notice something in your child’s behavior or learning ability — take note.

"What were you working on, what did your child seem to struggle with — was it comprehension? Was it math?," she said.