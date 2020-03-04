JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News anchor Jeannie Blaylock was keeping it real on Facebook the other day. She's remained a fixture on the local airways as the coronavirus has shut down nearly all businesses and confined nearly everyone to their homes.

One of those businesses that are no longer in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic - hairstylist.

Blaylock took to Facebook acknowledging the severity of the coronavirus outbreak but then talked about something that was clearly on the minds of a lot of women.

Their hair.

"Oh, no! IT IS STARTING. Those big bad roots. You guys are going to be laughing at me in a couple weeks. I know this Coronavirus is way more serious than my roots. But being on TV in front of thousands every day...yikes. Am I gutsy enough to DIY my color?" Blaylock posted on her Facebook page Wednesday.

The support and advice started rolling in. As of Friday morning, the post had 250 reactions and 150 comments.

Here's some of the advice people shared with Blaylock and inadvertently with others.

"Magic Root Cover-up works well, and is easier to cover with dark haircolor. Give it a try and see what you think. It should get you through this transition period of mitigation." - Ronnie Edgerton Jeanne

"You look beautiful as ever. If you want to get something that works great this is it. It’s easy peasy to use and really covers great. https://www.colorwowhair.com/us/all-products." - Stacey Falcone O'Neal

"I use the Loreal Preference, CREME... it is do it urself and it will NOT drip.. love it and have been using it for years! And to be honest, I have a lot longer hair than you, so it will be a breeze! Keep us updated. Oh, by the way, you are beautiful whatever way you are!!!" - Shelly Smith Denton

"I use this (Revlon Root Erase) for roots. Easy to use and works great! Target carries it." - Elsie Williams Jeannie

"I’ve always colored my own hair all my adult life. It’s easy 25 minutes is all it takes. Get my color from CVS." - Pricella Andreason

"I ordered Madison Reed, figured if I messed it up, I had plenty of time to hide🤣 was easy and actually turned out great!!!!" - Tabitha Speevack Sorensen

"Get root touch up spray. Works fantastic! You should just natural until this is over though, with the rest of u." - Toni Mobley Naumann

From the looks of your roots, I think it would be beautiful if you let it grow out." - Lita Goldstein-Poehlman

"You are a beautiful person regardless the color of your hair !!!! Just keep doing like you have been doing all along as your beauty is you not the hair!!! - Hermie Meyer Harvey

"Jeannie all of our roots are going to show their true colors in a few weeks! I was lucky enough to get in 2 weeks ago before things got crazy but in about 4 more I’ll be showing mine!! You’re good girl!! Time to get real with ourselves. You look great!" - Sheri Swan Logan

"My roots are beginning to show as well. I am not concerned because we stay at home. But although you are on TV daily, you are so pretty and have a very elegant demeanor. The folks who matter and love you or watch you on TV, don’t care!" - Cathi Blair

Jeannie, dear Jeannie, you are loved by so many people that cannot be counted. You are a superstar in your chosen field and even more as a person. Your hair does not define who you are. Be courageous and leave it alone if you like." - Robert Howey

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 615 positive cases of COVID-19 reported on the First Coast

RELATED: Florida's statewide safer-at-home order is now in effect: Here's what you need to know