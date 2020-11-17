Attending a holiday event? This tool will gauge your COVID-19 risk level

You can use this tool to get your personalized risk assessment for events such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season is here and with it brings uncharted territory in regards to gatherings and COVID-19 safety.

Now, a new virtual tool hopes to provide insight for people who may be attending these gatherings and offer a measured risk level based on event size and location.

The software, created by the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory and Stanford University, promises to provide "an interactive context to assess the risk that one or more individuals infected with COVID-19 are present in an event of various sizes."

It's easy to use. Just move the cursor to indicate the size of your event and the tool will provide an estimated chance (0-100%) that at least one COVID-19 positive individual will be there based on your geographic location.

"These risk calculations provide further support for the ongoing need for social distancing and protective measures," reads the description on the tool's website. "Such precautions are still needed even in small events, given the large number of circulating cases."