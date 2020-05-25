Atlantic Beach hosts in-person Memorial Day ceremony, changes made due to COVID-19

Even with an in-person ceremony, there was no wreath-laying or flowers and no memorial bricks were sold – all as part of the effort to maintain distance.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Atlantic Beach approved a permit for an in-person Memorial Day ceremony.

Vietnam Veteran Lester Saunders said he was grateful to honor the fallen with other community members at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.

“I lost a couple of very good friends," Saunders said with tears in his eyes. "You can’t forget them.”

While other First Coast communities held virtual or smaller ceremonies, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said this city’s event was a way to reconnect.

“I am overwhelmed with emotion today just by being here," she explained. "I am missing people, so it’s really nice to see people wearing their red, white and blue and being here to honor our fallen heroes.”

The flags were raised and the taps still played, but the ceremony was shorter this year.

There was no wreath-laying or flowers and no memorial bricks were sold – all as part of the effort to maintain distance and keep people safe.

“We’ve had great cooperation from our community on doing social distancing," Mayor Glasser said. "This is one of our very first events, and so it was a decision we had to think about carefully."

Saunders said it was nice to see everyone remember what this holiday is all about