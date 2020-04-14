ATLANTA — A Transportation Security Administration agent who worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport died yesterday from COVID-19, officials said.

The agency announced the death of Dian Phipps, a 14-year employee of the TSA. He was described as a "kind and humble person who was always fun to be around, as well as being a talented singer."

He'd worked far and wide in airport security, from Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands to Juneau International Airport in Alaska before arriving in Atlanta.

"For over 14 years Dian dedicated his career to protecting the traveling public, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten," TSA said.

The agency said it offered its heartfelt condolences to Phipps' family, friends and colleagues.

"TSA remains committed and determined to work ever more closely with interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19," the agency said.

