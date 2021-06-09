Jacksonville Beach police sergeant who died of COVID-19 to be laid to rest Friday

Jax Beach Police said the funeral service for Sergeant Daniel Watts will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Eleven 22 San Pablo Campus on Beach Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

A longtime veteran of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be laid to rest Friday after dying last week from COVID-19 complications.

There will not be a graveside service or procession, JBPD said.

Watts, who was 49 when he died, was a member of JBPD since 2002. He previously served the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

"Dan was a decorated, veteran member of this department," JBPD said in a statement. "We are devastated."