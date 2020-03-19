ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Toilet paper -- it's something people don’t want to run out of.

When the doors opened at a Dollar General on U.S. 1 South in St. Augustine Wednesday, there was a line of about 20 to 30 people waiting outside.

Some of the people had been waiting since 7:30 a.m., a full thirty minutes before the store opens at 8 a.m.

Wednesday was the delivery day. A large Dollar General was parked outside.

Within minutes of walking in, people were walking out with toilet paper. Lots and lots of toilet paper.

One customer told me the store was allowing each customer three packs.

Toilet paper is the odd but necessary thing that people are rushing to stock up on while the nation deals with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

But are there any alternatives to toilet paper? Most people already know that paper towels will clog up the pipes, but many don't know that it's not an instant thing.

"It won’t be on that first flush," Plumber Gary Gray, owner of David Gray Plumbing said. "It will be three to four flushes later when you notice the problem."

What about flushable wipes? He said those pose problems for the pipes too. The wipes may have "flushable" printed on the packaging, but they're not.

"They’re not. They’re really not," Gray said. "They’ll go down the toilet. So technically they can be flushed, but I have guys who address stoppages caused by those things every day of the week."

And he said tissues, such as Kleenex, is not a good option either, because they are too thin for the job.

"The only thing I’d recommend putting in a toilet is toilet paper," he said. "If you put in anything else, you increase the likelihood that we’re going to meet."

And so, that makes toilet paper the precious paper that people seem to be in a hurry to get for themselves and for others.