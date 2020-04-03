JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our goal is to talk Facts, Not Fear. However, we realize folks don't want to take any chances with the Coronavirus.

I get that. But maybe you're like me. You love somebody you're worried about.

My mom, who's almost 90, has a fragile lung condition and I can't find one of those medical-grade N95 masks anywhere to buy.

Turner Ace Hardware on Arlington Road says today they are sold out of N95 masks, the medical-grade masks designed for health workers.

Owner Steve Turner says between his store in Arlington and his store in Fernandina, customers have bought more than 700 masks in the past few weeks.

He says he's checked around, and he believes no Ace Hardware anywhere has the masks left in stock and there are 5,000 stores nationwide.

Turner is now being told the next shipment will be "April 17, approximately."

Home Depot at Regency says it's sold out, as well as other Home Depots in the Jacksonville area. No date when another shipment might come in.

Harbor Freight on Beach Blvd. has no N95 masks left in stock either. In fact, their last truck came in with no masks at all, after they'd sold hundreds over the past few weeks.

It's important to point out two key facts:

1) As of March 4 at 1:30 p.m., we have ZERO confirmed cases of Coronavirus on our First Coast.

2) The Centers for Disease Control recommends against masks for the "general population." The CDC says the masks can even raise your risk of getting sick because people tend to touch the masks and then touch their faces, possibly transmitting the virus to themselves from germy masks.

