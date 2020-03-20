Several tests for the coronavirus were done Friday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Telescope Health says it could take three-to-five days before results are returned.

The waiting game is stressful for one healthcare worker concerned if she may have coronavirus or not.

Ashley S., who only wanted her last initial used, says that the process of getting an appointment was smooth.

She arrived and it took 20 minutes. She was concerned when she wasn’t offered a nasal swab, only an oral swab.

A company spokesperson says that depending on supplies, either one will be done.

They say both swabs are accurate, the CDC also says both tests are approved and can provide accurate results.

Ashley S. says she wants to return to work and help others in need, but understands her health is just as important.

“My job as a healthcare provider is to keep my patients safe and I want to be safe too, I want these tests to be done the best way they should,” Ashley S. said.

Telescope Health says that due to increased demand many patients are having difficulty in their app.

They are working to resolve those issues right now.