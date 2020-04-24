Tommy Shapard almost died from COVID-19. In fact, he made videos in the ICU saying goodbye to his family.

Now, though, his family is thrilled he's home and doing well, Shapard, a music minister at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, is feeling blessed, but he has a big worry: Is he immune to the virus or could he get it again? Could he infect others still?

He plans to get an antibody test. He is also wanting to donate his plasma to current patients in ICU from COVID-19. That's important to him to help others, but he would also like peace of mind, he said.

The antibody test can tell you if you've had the virus, even if you've never gotten sick with symptoms. When you have the virus, your body produces a certain type of protein to fight the virus. The test looks for those antibodies in your blood with a simple blood test: a finger prick.

No doubt that the antibody test is one of the big topics during this pandemic. Quest Labs announced it will now offer antibody testing with a doctor's order. Quest is predicting they'll do 150,000 tests a day by early May.

Here are the three things you should know about the antibody test:

It cannot tell you for certain if you're immune to COVID-19

"I don't think antibody testing is the magic bullet we hoped it would be," says Dr. Yvette McCarter is Lab Director for UF Health Jacksonville. "Nobody knows if the antibody is protective and so if you go out and come into contact with someone infected," you don't know if you're protected or not.

It's not FDA approved

Dr. Ed Gorak at Baptist/MD Anderson is concerned about that, especially now that reports have come out from multiple news sources saying some of the tests are coming from unapproved manufacturers in China.

The FDA has allowed 70+ companies to sell the tests, calling it "an emergency use."

Nobody knows how long an immunity would last

From the NIH and the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci says, "Is it one month, six months or a year?" We don't know.

"If you look at the SARS epidemic, the tests show immunity lasting from two months to two years," Gorak says. "So if you're tested now (for COVID-19) and you're immune, that doesn't mean you'd be immune in a month."

Despite these three points, it isn't to say antibody testing isn't valuable. Health officials use the data to track the virus. Also, at Baptist/MD Anderson in Jacksonville, antibody testing is focused on recovered COVID-19 patients who want to donate their plasma to current patients very ill in the ICU with the virus. The antibody test helps determine their eligibility.

We checked with Ascension St. Vincent's, Orange Park Medical and Memorial Hospital to see if they are offering antibody testing. All three say they plan to in the near future. UF Health Dr. McCarter says they will not offer antibody testing at this time because she has too many concerns about it.

She says "a lot of physicians," however, are asking about it because their patients want the test.

Doctors say the best peace of mind we'll all get will be a COVID-19 vaccine. That could be many months down the road.

For Shapard, that can't come soon enough. His wife has tested positive for COVID-19, even though she never got sick. His family would like to get reassurance this awful experience is all in the past.

Shapard