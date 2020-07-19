Florida's antibody test might not be as accurate as others

Gov. DeSantis wants people who test positive to donate blood, but the state's method of testing may have the tendency of producing more false positives.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Antibody tests tell a person whether or not they have the COVID-19 antibodies in their system, indicating whether they've had the virus.

But the tests are not always perfect.

"One of the issues with a lot of the antibody tests that are out there, is how good they are," explained Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health.

There are two different types of antibody tests: those that require a larger blood sample and are processed at a lab, and on-site, lateral flow device tests.

"A lot of the antibody tests that if you take a blood sample and send it off to a certified lab, those tests are pretty good," Teng said. The lateral flow tests, on average, are less precise and can be less accurate."

The state is using Cellex lateral flow tests at five state-run testing sites.

"Yesterday, the results were 16.1 percent were positive for antibodies. So that is a significant jump for where we were about a month and a half ago," said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Saturday. The state's report shows the Miami-Hard Rock site with that figure during the week of July 3-9.

Though, those tests are not always reliable. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the positive predictive value for the Cellex tests sits at 55.2 percent. What that means is if you get a positive result, saying you have antibodies, it is only accurate around half the time.

Even if you get a positive result, you might not have antibodies at all.

"So point-of-care tests are really good at picking up the people who are negative who don't have antibodies," said Teng, "but they're not as good as picking up people who are positive, who have antibody virus."

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for comment regarding its testing.

