Angel Kids Pediatrics reopens testing site as demand increases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases are increasing at a record pace, in part due to the omicron variant's rapid spread across the country.

Recently, a nationwide trend has been long lines outside of testing facilities and accessibility of COVID-19 tests has been a major issue with the spread of omicron.

To help relieve at the least part of the stress, Angel Kids Pediatrics in Northeast Jacksonville reopened its drive-through tresting site.

Angel Kids is using the Rapid Antigen Test with results available on the same day as the test. Anyone is eligible for testing, including non-patients and adults.

"We believe that offering our services to not only the public but to families of children (patient or not) will be a small step in mitigating the continued spread of this virus," Angel Kids says in a press release. "Angel Kids Pediatrics is confident that we can safely minimize the potential for invalid test results and offer a peace of mind for those needing to be tested."

People will have to schedule an apointment using this link to get test. There is a small fee for this those getting the test. Testing is Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.