Part of the charm of Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach are the warm and friendly hospitality staff and local shop owners. But if you visit the area today, a lot of that charm is gone. Most hotels and shops are closed, putting thousands of workers out of jobs.

Nassau County is twice as dependent on tourism than the average county in Florida.

Gil Langley, the President and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, said normally, “the economic impact from tourism is over $800 million.”

Those numbers look dismal this year. The coronavirus has choked the industry. According to Langley, about 2,000 hospitality workers are estimated to be laid off or furloughed because of the impact of the virus.

“It’s been a very hard blow for us,” he said.

The Omni is closed. The Ritz Carlton and other hotels are barely getting new reservations. Last March, the Island had an 84% occupancy rate. This March it was half that number.

However, in an effort to get the Island’s tourism industry back on its feet, the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau launched two new programs: Amelia Island Tourism Gives, which supports the hospitality business, and Amelia Island Market, to help small business owners.

Mom and pop shops can now sell their products in the universal online Amelia Island Market.

It's a "small way to help develop another channel for Amelia Island goods and services,” said Langley.

The Bureau is partnering with the Nassau County Board of Commissioners. They're giving $100,000 to the Barnabas Center of Nassau County for the Amelia Island Tourism Gives program.

Through the Barnabas Center, hospitality workers can get food, housing, utility and medical help.

“We want to help them get over the hump so when we do open the doors back, the impact on them has been a little as possible," said Langley.

He added the Bureau is being cautiously optimistic the Island will be able to recoup profits this summer. But right now the main thing on his mind is to get the hospitality workers back on their feet.