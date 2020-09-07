Amelia Island assisted living facility looking for pen pals

Dozens of residents living at Family Extended Care of Amelia Island are looking for pen pals to help brighten their days during this pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "Will you be my pen pal?" This question is sweeping social media from many nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Locally, residents living at Family Extended Care of Amelia Island, an assisted living facility, are looking for pen pals to help brighten their days as they remain closed off to family and friends.

A Facebook post shared more than a dozen residents who are looking to make a connection through an old-fashioned letter. Their interests range from sports to movies to books to gardening and more.

"We are all so excited to hear from you! Thank you for helping boost the morale during this difficult time," the facility's Facebook post reads.

If you are interested in becoming a pen pal, you can send a letter to:

Family Extended Care of Amelia Island

Attn: (resident name)

1550 Nectarine Street

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034