As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, All Elite Wrestling tweeted that it's relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show from New York to Jacksonville.

The show will now take place on March 18th at Daily’s Place.

It will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy (no specifics listed).

IN 2019, Jaguars owner Shad Khan and his son, Tony, unveiled the new professional wrestling organization and since then has gained popularity.

The duo started AEW in January 2019 giving wrestling fans an alternative to WWE. Two largely successful pay-per-views shows later, and the league is a huge success already becoming the second most successful wrestling company in the country.