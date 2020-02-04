A day after all nonessential business were ordered to close, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he'll be giving additional details on what's essential and what's not. during his noon Thursday briefing.

WATCH LIVE

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Record 6.6 million seek unemployment in US

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 492 positive cases of COVID-19 reported on First Coast

RELATED: List | Here's what will remain open in Jacksonville following mayor's order closing nonessential businesses

RELATED: Gov. Kemp to sign shelter-in-place order, will close K-12 schools through end of year