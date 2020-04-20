ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Some of St. Augustine’s most iconic figures have a new face.

Well, face mask, that is.

The statues of city founder Pedro Menendez at City Hall and “Pax and Peli” – the lions guarding the east end of the city’s famed Bridge of Lions – all have face masks, added recently in response to the coronavirus crisis.

It looks like a mischievous ruse, but the back story is rooted in the philanthropy of Wolfgang Schau and his wife Miki. The couple, who moved to St. Augustine from Massachusetts eight years ago and in 2015 donated the enormous statues at the Davis Shores end of the bridge, learned of a problem last month.

“[City manager John Regan] told me he has no protection for his first responders,” Wolfgang Schau told First Coast News.

Schau, who runs a factory in Jacksonville that employs almost 100 people, had already purchased thousands of masks for those workers to use on the job and even away from it. They purchased 10,000 more masks and donated them to the city of St. Augustine.

“[Regan] sent them to the fire chief, he sent them to the police department, and some of them even to the hospital because the hospital didn’t have any masks.”

“It was incredible, it was really something that we very much appreciated [Schau’s] assistance on,” city spokeswoman Melissa Wissel said in an online interview Sunday.

Sometime after the city began using the masks, the idea arose to place one that had already been used on the Menendez statue.

“The city manager approved it, and we went with it,” Wissel continued.

As much as the idea resembles a college prank, Wissel added that the intent was to send a message.

“I think it’s a lighthearted but direct message to point out to people, let’s be safe,” she said.

But after the stately Menendez got his new apparel, it didn’t take long for Schau and someone he called a “mindful neighbor” to take notice.

“She showed me her self-made home-sewn face mask, and then we kind of chit-chatted about it,” he recalled. “And then we had the idea, I said ‘Wait a minute, can you make these for the lions?’ She said ‘Sure!’.”

And so, the mystery stitcher crafted oversized masks to fit Pax and Peli – names chosen by the Schau family, which mean “peace” and “happiness,” respectively.

“And I’m probably bringing myself into trouble, confessing that I put them on,” Schau quipped. “I climbed up with my daughter and her boyfriend and put them on. And they look quite cute!”

But as lighthearted as Schau was in admiring the absurdity of ferocious lions adorned in face masks, he took on a more somber tone discussing the larger situation behind it.

“It’s a thing to remind people, hey, you know, we have to do this to get through this catastrophe,” Schau said, adding that he’s concerned about society possibly getting back to routine business too soon.

“People at the beaches – you know what scares me there? They may keep six feet of distance, but if the wind blows and if the wind blows from one person to the next person, six feet is not enough. You may probably need 20 feet because the wind blows these droplets way farther away than six feet.”

Schau also echoed the warning from many medical experts that people can be stricken with COVID-19 and by asymptomatic.

“You have to act like you have it,” he cautioned, speaking through a face mask himself despite that our interview was taking place remotely, via FaceTime.

Schau was quick to decline discussing the dollar value of his and his wife’s generous donations, preferring to elaborate about the sentiment.

“I’ve been, with my wife, around the world quite a bit,” he said in a lilting German dialect, describing how the couple came to know and love St. Augustine during a visit by boat from their previous home in Massachusetts.

“We came here and we dropped the anchor here,” he said, speaking in the literal sense. “We immediately felt just this warmhearted town, we’re so welcome, it’s so beautiful, it’s so open-minded.

“And then said, “You know what, that is the place we want to be,” he detailed, adding even more of a storybook feel. “We fell in love, first sight like I fell in love first sight with my wife many years ago.”

In genuine humility, Schau at one point used the word “normal” to describe his and his wife’s philanthropy. At that moment, to these anglicized ears, it sounded like a word that seemed more befitting: “noble”.

Wissel, who coincidentally moved to St. Augustine about the same time the Schau family arrived, rhapsodized similarly about the nation’s oldest city.

“What you do is, you come here and you fall in love with the city,” she said, speaking in the hypothetical but clearly narrating her own experience. “And then you start meeting people and making friends and meeting the people who live and work in the city, that makes it such a great place. And then you just fall in love with it all over and then you want to do more and be a part of it.”

That, she said, includes during adversity such as the numerous hurricanes of recent years and now the coronavirus pandemic.

“The community – it’s not just about the resiliency, but it’s about the willingness to help one-another during [difficult times] as well.”

But the very brightness both Schau and Wissel were describing was also typified in their smiles – Schau’s unmistakable even under a mask.

“Pax and Peli, our two lions, will keep reminding everybody, first of all, remain distanced,” Schau said, noting that “They keep social distancing. They are exactly 20 feet apart!”

“And second of all, wear your mask," Schau said.

“Well that was really the point of it,” Wissel said of the first mask on the Menendez statue, “was a lighthearted way to not only get people’s attention but to put that word out that ‘Hey, even Pedro’s wearing a mask!’”

“We’re glad that it made a positive impact, and the fact that the lions are wearing them is a great compliment to the idea," Wissel said.

