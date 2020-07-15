Jacksonville daycare explains how they've had no cases of COVID-19 while not wearing masks

Kids At Play daycare has been caring for dozens of children during the pandemic. The owner says they've had no cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When the first case in Florida was confirmed, Kids At Play daycare owner Rachael Wyman says they were caring for upwards of 80 kids. Numbers started going down when the stay-at-home order was put in place.

Their enrollment has fluctuated from about 15 to 45 kids over four months. Wyman says they don't wear masks in their facility. She also says they haven't had any positive cases.

“The one thing that I can definitely say has made the biggest impact in how we run a facility is the support from the community and the parents," Wyman said.

She says a parent of one of the kids tested positive, but the parent and staff were able to work together quickly. Wyman says the parent kept the kid out of daycare and isolated their entire family for more than 2 weeks before returning back.

Daycare during a pandemic... seems risky, but this local daycare says they've had ZERO #COVID19 cases. I'll tell you the measures they're taking to keep everyone safe on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/vQywxT7Etm — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 15, 2020

“We as childcare centers clean and disinfect and pick up toys and wipe noses and do all that stuff regardless of what is going on in the outside world," Wyman said. She explains there is not much more they can do to be clean, but that a good working relationship with parents makes the difference.

She says it used to be normal to bring your kid to daycare if they had a runny nose or a cough. Now, she tells parents not to bring their child in if they have any sick symptoms, whether it is COVID-19 related or not.

“It’s been... trial and error. Figuring it out as we go," Wyman said. "We have touchless hand sanitizers at every door. We wash hands on top of that because that does not replace it. We absolutely wash hands constantly.”

Over FaceTime, she showed First Coast News what her daycare looks like with about 45 kids in daycare and day camp. She says social distancing isn't possible indoors so she likes to bring the kids outdoors as much as possible. We asked her what she thinks social distancing will work with kids at schools.

“Inside of a school, for older kids I can see where it would be possible. For younger kids, kindergarten, first, second, third, even fourth, it’s hard inside a classroom," Wyman explained. She cares for children age 6 weeks to school age and she has three kids of her own ranging from toddler to teenager.

She says kids haven't minded masks much when they wear them on field trips, but they get agitated if they have to wear them for long periods of time.

Hand washing is a big focus for the kids at Wyman's daycare. She said when the pandemic first started, she would put a stamp on the kids hands. She would tell the kids that before they move to another room, they need to wash their hands. She would know if the kids washed their hands well enough by looking to see if the stamp was still there.