Inside the microbiology lab at UF Health is where lab supervisor Amanda Goglia and two particular machines are hard at work. The machines fast-track COVID-19 patient swabs.

The rapid testing takes, "about 45 minutes from the time that we are able to put [the sample] on the instrument to the time that it results out,” said Goglia.

Fast testing means fast results for patients, regardless if they test positive or negative for the virus.

But how quickly are results received?

“Same day, yeah same day for sure,” said Goglia, which can save lives by helping doctors quickly come up with the best treatment plan.

Urgent patients get tested on the rapid machine, while clinic or community site patients get tested on the other. But Goglia says regardless of what machine your sample is tested on, you’ll get the results on the same day.

Since the beginning of April, UF Health's microbiology lab has tested 800 samples and out of that number, only 25 were positive.

The faster of the two testing machines can pump out about 320 specimens in 24 hours.

The other, slower machine can batch test 94 samples at a time and produce up to 1,500 results a day at. But Goglia says because of a shortage of test swabs, the lab can’t test at full capacity, adding, “this is a challenge the entire nation is going through right now.”