GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County School District reported there are now 40 students in quarantine as of Monday after being exposed to people who have tested positive to COVID-19.

One teacher also tested positive on Monday but did not come in contact with any students. In total, three staff members in Glynn County have tested positive, including two teachers.

The district said one student tested positive on Sunday.

The school district said the principal of the school called the families of students exposed to the virus. The infected student and two others who had been exposed were quarantined.

More updates will be provided through the Glynn County Schools website.