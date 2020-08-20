'78 students were asked to stay home:' Bradford County parents told elementary students possibly exposed to COVID-19

"Four students [and] one teacher tested positive for the virus and 78 students were asked to stay home out of precaution," said Superintendent David Harris.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida school districts, including those on the First Coast, have taken preventative measures to limit the exposure of the coronavirus amongst students. Even so, many say the spread is inevitable.

Jessica Baird, the mother of a second-grader, said she had a rude awakening on Wednesday when she took her child to Starke's Southside Elementary School within the Bradford County School District.

"They asked me for the teacher's name," she said.

She said after she gave her daughter's teacher's name, she was told her class may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

"They said the class you got is under quarantine," she said. "I was like 'what?'"

And now, COVID-19 has become a major concern for her family and roommate, Seth Shotwell.

"I am 58 years old and might have been exposed," he said.

Shotwell and Baird would like to know why are they just learning of this potential exposure to COVID-19.

"I was planning to go to Orlando to help a friend with a stroke [and] now I can't because she too is vulnerable," said Shotwell.

Baird said the school told her the health department was to notify her, but she said it did not.

"I didn't get no calls from no health department," said Baird.

Shotwell emailed Superintendent Stacey Creighton for answers.

In her email reply she said:

"Good morning,

The Bradford County Health department does all contact tracing and determines who goes home and for how long they go home. They make all notifications to those families that are impacted. They then notify us of the situation and their decision. There is no information on the web because every decision is case specific.

The Bradford County Health Department can explain how they arrived at the date of self isolation. Please feel free to call them and I am sure they can explain their decision.

If I can be of further assistance please let me know."

Earlier this week, Assistant Superintendent David Harris told media outlets:

"Four students [and] one teacher tested positive for the virus and 78 students were asked to stay home out of precaution."

Harris was out of the office Wednesday and when reached by phone, he said he did not have access to the most current data and the number is changing rapidly.

He said most of the students may have already returned to school.

"We are doing everything to make sure our students and our staff are safe. We follow the health department and if we send students home it is out of precaution," said Harris.

Baird has other children at different schools in the county. Even so, she and her children plan to get tested Thursday at their local health department.