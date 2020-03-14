LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 77-year-old man in Lee County who tested positive for coronavirus has died, according to the Florida Department of Health on Saturday.

The department said the case was not a travel-related case. On its website, the department of health says four people in Florida have died of the virus.

As of Saturday, March 14, 64 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

