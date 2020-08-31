6 feet apart? Crowded photo opp at Ponte Vedra High School sends mixed message

A packed portrait of senior ladies at Ponte Vedra High School's first day stands in stark contrast to the social distance reminder signs standing just feet away.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The senior ladies at Ponte Vedra High School have a tradition. They dress in white and take a group photo in front of the school. This year, one may think grouping up in a photo goes against social distancing guidelines that the school is supposed to practice.

However, the students kept their tradition alive taking the photo in stark contrast to a sign that was posted yards away urging everyone to "Be Smart - Stay 6 feet Apart." That sign was directly next to another sign on COVID-19 stating symptoms of the disease and ways to protect yourself against coronavirus.

A parent who has two students at the school captured the moment adults were taking pictures of the students in front of the school. The parent, who was yards away from the photo included the signs showing the dichotomy of what was taking place behind them.

Ponte Vedra High School posted their ladies' group senior photos on its Twitter page. First Coast News has reached out to the school district and has not yet heard back.