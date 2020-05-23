3rd JTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked on Thursday, May 21. Here are the routes of the driver in the past seven days.

The third JTA bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday night.

The employee last worked on Thursday, May 21 and reportedly sought medical attention after experiencing symptoms Friday evening.

Prior to the positive test, the bus driver operated the following routes in the past seven days:

Monday, May 18: Route 51 - Edgewood, Bus 2106 from 6:27 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Wednesday, May 20: Route 4 - Kings; Route 8 - Beach/Town Center, Bus 1708 from 8:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 21: Route 85 - Highlands/Bush Drive, Bus 1423 from 8:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Once learning that the employee tested positive, JTA identified vehicles and facilities that the employee came into contact with and cleaned and disinfected it.