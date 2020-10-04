JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A single Duval County ZIP Code continues to stand out for its high numbers of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, now representing 20 percent of all cases in the county.

With 118 cases as of Friday morning, 32207 has 187 percent more cases than the next closest ZIP Code. (32256, a short distance to the south, has 41.) The Department of Health has flagged 32207 as a hotspot, the only red ZIP Code in Duval County or the entire Northeast Florida region.

The high number of cases in 32207 is a persistent anomaly. Last weekend, it had 54 cases, representing about 14 percent of the county’s caseload.

The community, located south of downtown, is bordered by the St. Johns River on the north and west and encased by University Boulevard to the south and east. It comprises San Marco, Spring Park, the Southbank, Lakewood, Pine Forest, Spring Park and Miramar.

The ZIP Code is not among the county’s largest by population. It has a population just shy of 36,000 with a median age of 36, according to most recent Census data. It is 66 percent white.

The ZIP Code does include Baptist Hospital, a factor whose role remains unclear. Asked recently whether COVID-19 data was reported by patient address or treatment facility, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said it was reported patient address. However, the Health Department acknowledged there could be some crossover.

According to a statement on the DOH website, “The ZIP Code reflected in the data is ideally a representation of a COVID-19 positive person's residence. However, there are instances where the ZIP Code may reflect the hospital where a person/case was admitted or tested. We are working to review these cases and appropriate them to the correct residential information.”

Asked to clarify, a spokesperson for Curry deferred to the state, saying, “The Health Department would be the agency that knows the exact process.”

Asked what location ZIP Code data is sourced to, a DOH spokesperson told First Coast News, “At this time, we are still evaluating the data as it comes into our office. Understanding that it shifts continuously with each new day as more results are returned. As more data becomes available, we will have a better understanding as to what trends may be present in the community.”

A short while later, she added, “Patient demographics are collected at the time of testing.”

Below are the current cases reported by Duval County ZIP Code.

Cases in 32099: 0

Cases in 32202: <5

Cases in 32204: 21

Cases in 32205: 5 to 9

Cases in 32206: 5 to 9

Cases in 32207: 118

Cases in 32208: 30

Cases in 32209: 5 to 9

Cases in 32210: 22

Cases in 32211: 16

Cases in 32212: 11

Cases in 32214: <5

Cases in 32216: 29

Cases in 32217: 5 to 9

Cases in 32218: 24

Cases in 32225: 30

Cases in 32226: 5 to 9

Cases in 32227: <5

Cases in 32233: 5 to 9

Cases in 32234: <5

Cases in 32244: 17

Cases in 32246: 20

Cases in 32250: 30

Cases in 32254: 5 to 9

Cases in 32256: 41

Cases in 32257: 19

Cases in 32258: 16

Cases in 32266: 5 to 9

Cases in 32277: 12

Below are Northeast Florida’s current by-county numbers:

Duval: 609

Clay: 114

St. Johns: 163

Nassau: 33

Baker: 16

Putnam: 28