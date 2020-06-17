COJ offering $300 to seniors, those receiving social security disability benefits through financial assistance program

In order to apply for the program at 8 a.m. on June 20, you must have an active account on MyJax.

The City of Jacksonville is offering financial assistance to seniors and those receiving social security disability benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program aims to help those 72 years or older along with those who are receiving social security disability benefits who have experienced a reduction in income or who have had an increase in expenses during the pandemic, according to the city.

The city will make a one-time payment of $300 to those individuals. The money can be used for food, supplies, home healthcare, utilities, transportation, and other quality of life expenses. Only one card will be given per household

To be eligible for the program you must:

Reside in Duval County

Attest that you did not receive funds from the City's VyStar Small Business Assistance and Employee Retention Loan Program

Attest that you did not receive funds from the City's, Rent and Utilities Relief Program

Attest that you are a senior citizen (72 years or older) and/or are receiving social security disability benefits

Have experienced a reduction in income or an increase in expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Have an adjusted gross income did not exceed $30,000 in 2019.

You can apply for the program at 8 a.m. on June 20. You must have an active account on MyJax to apply.