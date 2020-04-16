Thirty days ago, Mayor Lenny Curry issued a safer at home order in Jacksonville, causing non-essential businesses to close their doors.

A few days later, beachgoers enjoyed one last day in the sand March 20 when Curry closed down Duval beaches "indefinitely." (The city announced Thursday that these beaches would reopen with limitations on April 17.)

The following days and weeks became a blur. From First Coast shores to the St. Johns Town Center, normally busy places become deserted.

It’s not just people and their activities, but places have changed, as well.

The Jacksonville Landing is a dirt lot with an unknown future. The Hart Bridge expressway ramps are being taken down. Lot J, once the base for a vision of hotels and shops became a coronavirus testing site.

The changes have impacted everyone.

And while there’s no exact countdown to when things will get back to normal, some are trying to stay positive.

On the other side of COVID-19, some hope the city and its people can change for the better.

“Take care of each other, we’re going to get back to life, but we have to be patient, pay attention to this over the next week and look to how we move forward in the days ahead,” Curry said during a press conference on Thursday.

