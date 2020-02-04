Three Fernandina Beach firefighters are now in quarantine after they came into contact with two patients who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, these would be the 15th and 16th cases of coronavirus in the county.

Though it's unclear if the firefighters have been tested for COVID-19, Fire Chief Ty Silcox tells First Coast News the firefighters are doing good.

Silcox says they worked at Station 1 in Fernandina Beach, but the station itself has not been impacted.

According to Greg Foster, director of the Nassau County EOC, two fire rescue units responded to two separate residences in Nassau County in the past 24 hours. Foster says that rescue units are provided with personal protective equipment but he could not comment on the individual responses.

It's unclear if the firefighters knew the two patients had symptoms before responding.

“They were identified subsequent after being transported that they were COVID-19, I’m not sure if they knew at that point but they have subsequently identified as being positive for COVID-19,” Foster said.

According to Foster, the firefighters' gear was cleaned before being returned to their station.

"It’s my understanding there is no chance that the fire rescue houses were affected by this,” Foster added.

The firefighters are on paid administrative leave during the quarantine.

The public is being asked to notify 911 dispatchers if the person in need of help has any coronavirus symptoms.