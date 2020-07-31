253 more Floridians died from coronavirus

The health department also reported the total number of Duval County residents who died from the virus to 152.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another 9,943 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday, July 29, bringing the new total of overall recorded cases to 461,379.

The health department also reported another 253 Floridians died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,586.

However, that doesn't mean all of those people died on July 29, but rather that the state learned of their deaths that day, according to the report.

When it comes to testing, Thursday's report of 95,052 tests given showed only 12 percent of those results came back positive.

When it comes to hospitalizations, Florida reported 8,428 people in the hospital with coronavirus.

In Duval County, the health department reported another 418 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 20,599.

The health department also reported the total number of Duval County residents who died from the virus to 152.