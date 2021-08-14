'$25 for 25' event offers young people $25 gift card for getting COVID-19 vaccine

People 25 years and younger could choose between a Walmart, Target, and Chick-fil-A $25 gift card for rolling up their sleeves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County church held a unique COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday encouraging young people to roll up their sleeves by giving them a gift card.

“Back in November, I was deathly ill with COVID. I was in the hospital and almost died," Deanna Wheeler said.

Three of Wheeler's kids, including her 19-year-old daughter Maiysha, got their COVID-19 shot at the west campus of the Wayman Temple AME Church.

“I said, ‘Your age group is dying, and I do not want to bury you for something like this. I need you to get vaccinated,'” Wheeler said.

The '$25 for 25' event offered young people 25 years old and younger an incentive to get vaccinated. They could choose between a Walmart, Target, and Chick-fil-A $25 gift card.

“I chose Chick-fil-A because they’ve got the best fries," Johnni Whitfield said.

Johnni Whitfield was first in line and one of the 30 people who got his shot at the event.

“A lot of people are getting sick," Whitfield said. "The hospitals are getting full, so that was a big warning sign.”

“In my pastoring, I know so many people who have gotten COVID and some unfortunately that have passed away. We just want to do what we can to save a person from going through what others have had to go through," Pastor Mark Griffin said.

Wheeler is still regaining her energy, as well as her sense of taste and smell. She has this message.

“If it’s saving lives, let’s save lives," Wheeler said. "I urge everyone who can get vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

The church partnered with the Agape Family Health Center to offer the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

