24 COVID-19 cases in Duval County linked to schools Aug. 10 through 23

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Two dozen cases of COVID-19 in Duval County residents diagnosed from Aug. 10 through Aug. 23 are associated with primary and secondary schools.

That's according to the Florida Department of Health, the numbers include elementary, middle and high schools. The numbers are based on where COVID-19-positive patients live, and not where schools are located, FDOH says.

Putnam County saw 28 school-related cases of COVID-19 during the same time span.

While the report does not break down the age demographics county-by-county, for the entire state of Florida, a total of 559 school-related cases were reported during the same time period. Of those, 205 cases were students (36.7%); 342 staff members (61.2%); 12 were unknown (2.1%).

The report says 14 of the 559 total school-related cases resulted in hospitalizations, with zero deaths reported. There were 38 separate "outbreaks" listed.

Breaking down the data for other school-related cases of COVID-19 along the First Coast in the same time span, county-by-county, here are the numbers:

Alachua: 8 cases

Baker: 6 cases

Bradford: 10 cases

Clay: 4 cases

Columbia: 2 cases

Duval: 24 cases

Flagler: 2 cases

Nassau: 6 cases

Putnam: 28 cases

St. Johns: 6 cases

Union: 7 cases

When it comes to post-secondary schools, such as colleges, universities and trade schools, three Duval County residents tested positive associated with those institutions.

The full report for the weeks of Aug. 10 through 23 can be viewed by clicking here.