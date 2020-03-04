JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Bob and Jennifer Broadus booked a bucket-list cruise around South America for their 45th wedding anniversary, a vacation they spent a year planning.

"It was a combination of fulfilling a dream and celebrating marriage," Bob Broadus told First Coast News.

However, less than a week into their two-week cruise, the St. Simons Island couple were told their trip was canceled due to the coronavirus and the captain was looking to find a friendly port so passengers could head home.

Yet, that proved harder than first thought with many sick passengers aboard, several countries turned them away.

"Turned out to be no port at all through South America. So, we have been at sea for 21 days," Jennifer said.

The couple didn't leave their room for 12 days, having been moved from the Zaandam cruise ship to the Rotterdam where the healthy passengers were kept.

Jennifer and Bob Broadus, left, booked a two week cruise for their anniversary but have been stuck at sea for nearly two weeks trying to return the US.

Four people have died, including two attributed to the coronavirus. Still, the Broadus' say they are healthy and are ready to return home.

"We are probably the safest people to walk into Florida right now versus two weeks ago when they had tens of thousands of tourists and spring breakers flooding the beaches," he said.

They expect to be flown to Jacksonville from South Florida either Friday or early this weekend. They have to pass a final health screening.

Despite the ordeal, they commend the cruise company.

"I will say that Holland America has done an outstanding job making us as comfortable as it can be and doing everything in their powers to get us home safely," he said.