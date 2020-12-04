ATLANTA — The state of Georgia has entered into a contract with the Virginia-based supply firm PAE to build a 200-hospital bed alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a release on Sunday afternoon.

The Georgia National Guard, GEMA, the Department of Community Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and contractors will begin to prepare the GWCC for a potential COVID-19 patient surge for mild to moderate illness levels, excluding ventilator support.

“We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state. I am truly honored to have Georgia’s best, brightest, and most dedicated public servants working on this critically important project," Kemp said.

Staff from the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Dept. of Public Health and the Georgia World Congress Center examine facilities at the GWCC ahead of making the space ready for a 200-bed COVID-19 treatment facility.

Office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

The team will utilize contract medical staffing to prepare for surge leading up to the state's projected peak date -- currently anticipated to be around April 26, according to IHME.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: 12,452 confirmed cases, with 433 deaths reported

The project at GWCC will leverage existing support through Grady Memorial Hospital with its initial operating capacity available within one week. Over the next few days, Gov. Kemp says he plans to provide more details about the facility.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Millions of tax paying immigrants won't get stimulus checks

Fauci: 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May

Find out when you should receive your federal stimulus check

Millions of Americans will get stimulus checks, but here's who won't

72-year-old lung cancer survivor beats COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital

State, families claim delays in COVID-19 numbers from Georgia's nursing homes: 'It's scary'







