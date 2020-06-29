16 Putnam deputies test positive for COVID-19, 2 deputies hospitalized

The sheriff's office added that 18 deputies are also quarantined.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are in the hospital after 16 of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

"Like many other law enforcement and emergency services agencies across the country and the State of Florida, the COVID-19 crisis has affected the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office," the post said on Monday.

Additionally, the sheriff's office said that one inmate in the jail also tested positive. As a result, that inmate was quarantined.

"No additional inmates have tested positive," the post said.

The post continued that testing will continue for inmates as recommended by the Florida Department of Health. Additionally, personnel entering the jail will undergo medical screenings.