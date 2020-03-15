JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Ascension St. Vincent's Clay and Riverside hospitals Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the patients have been undergoing treatment since they first showed symptoms.

The hospital released a statement saying:

"The health and safety of our patients, associates and visitors are always our top priorities.

We have been working closely with government health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health to care for two patients -- one at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County and one at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside -- who presented with symptoms of COVID-19 and have since tested positive. Out of respect for our patients’ privacy and their clinical care, we will not be sharing the identities of these patients or any clinical details.

We have been working in partnership with public health authorities to monitor and ensure the best possible care for these patients, following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols at our sites of care which were established with guidance from the CDC to protect patients, associates and visitors.

This is an expression of our Mission, which calls us to provide compassionate care for all people, especially the vulnerable.

Going forward, requests for specific patient condition updates related to COVID-19 should go to the CDC and Florida Department of Health."