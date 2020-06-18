2 Neptune Beach officers test positive for COVID-19, 7 others being quarantined

The nine officers are all apart of the same squad, the police department said. The two officers who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days.

The officers are all apart of the same squad and they work together, the police department said. The two officers who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days. They will need to take another test with negative results before returning to work.

The other seven officers in the squad are being quarantined for 10 days as a precaution, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

On Monday, the department learned about the first officer's positive results leading to the rest of the squad being tested. The second officer's results came back positive and the department was made aware on Tuesday.

The police department cleaned the area after learning this information, they said. This is the third time the department has been cleaned since the pandemic started. according to the police department.