Two employees at Publix have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement to First Coast News on Wednesday.

In the statement, the company said an employee working at 220 Front St. in Ponte Vedra Beach and another employee at 731 Duval Station Rd. in Jacksonville have tested positive.

At this time, it is unknown when both employees tested positive, but the company said both were quarantined for 14 days. While quarantined, they received paid leave.

"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state," the statement said. "As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores."

Employees who also have been in close contact with the infected employees were asked to self-quarantine for up to 14 days, as well.

In addition to self-quarantine, the two stores followed CDC guidelines, including: "A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers...

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores," the statement said.

Publix is also working to install plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies throughout the stores.