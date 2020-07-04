ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Two employees at Orange Park Kindergarten, 3050 Moody Ave., reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's director.

The director said one employee tested positive back in March and hasn't returned to work. The other employee tested positive Monday and hasn't been to work since last week, she said.

Despite this, the school remains open. The director said the school sanitizes twice a day, every day and takes other precautions like keeping less than 10 people to a room and having employees take their temperatures daily.

Parents are only allowed to drop off and pick-up their children in the lobby. Prior to entering the school, the children have their temperatures taken daily, as well, the director said.

