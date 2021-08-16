2 COVID-19 testing sites open in Jacksonville Monday

The county will have five total COVID-19 testing sites opening this week. The tests will be free and not require an appointment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites opened in Duval County Monday with three others set to open in the coming days.

Last week, Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously to approve Mayor Lenny Curry's emergency legislation, which will use $4 million of federal relief funds to combat the local surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The county announced they were opening two sites around the same time to deal with the high demand for tests.

All five testing sites are free, and patients do not need to set up an appointment.

The two sites that opened Monday were at the Clanzel Brown Community Center and at the former K-Mart Shopping Center on Atlantic Boulevard.

Agape Family Health CEO Mia Jones said testing is vital to protect the community from the spread of the virus.

"We need to know, 'Okay am I in the situation where I can cause harm to somebody else,'" Jones said. "So making sure you're getting tested on a regular basis allows you to do that."

An area's need for testing was one of the factors determining where the new testing sites would be set up.

"All the communities that we're in are communities of high need," Jones said. "So we wanted to make sure we kept access within those communities."

The next testing site set to open will be at the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wednesday. Testing sites at the Emmett Reed Community Center and Cuba Hunter Community Center are expected to open on Thursday.