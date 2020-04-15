JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News Tuesday that 19 employees are quarantined due to COVID-19.

JSO said 12 are self-quarantined while seven are quarantined and symptomatic. This comes as the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has 79 firefighters sidelined by the novel coronavirus, up from 77 as previously reported.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced a plan to let retired first responders return to work as a stopgap measure during the COVID-19 crisis, which the Jacksonville City Council approved at Tuesday evening's virtual meeting.

The re-hires will allow former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers and correctional officers as well as retired Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employees to work for the city without jeopardizing their retirement or pension plans.

