16-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old in Jacksonville has died from COVID-19, Wolfson Children’s Hospital confirmed Thursday.

In a statement sent to First Coast News, the hospital encouraged everyone to continue following COVID-19 precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated if eligible.

On Thursday, Baptist Health reported that 16 of its 550 COVID patients were patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The hospital further stated that four of those children are in the ICU.

You can read the hospital's full statement below.

We can confirm a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, due to COVID-19. The death of a child is always tragic, and our hearts are with the family as they grieve this loss. We are unable to comment further due to patient privacy laws.