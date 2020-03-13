A man in Duval County and another man in Clay County are among the 15 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Florida, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday night.

In Duval County, an 83-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently isolated and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials. Right now, it is unclear if whether or not this case was travel-related, the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man in Clay County also tested positive for coronavirus. He is also isolated and it is also unclear if this is a travel-related case.

On the First Coast, there was one confirmed case in Camden County, another confirmed case in Nassau and another in St. Johns County.

