Brunswick couple attacked by rabid fox, officials issue warning

The animal was found near the intersection of Blythe Island Highway and Highway 82.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple was attacked by a rabid fox in a residential area in Brunswick this week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Officials say on Thursday, the fox was attacking objects in the yard of a couple who frequently feeds wild animals before it attacked the couple.

The Department of Natural Resources turned the fox over to the Glynn County Health Department’s Environmental Health office for testing. The health department has contacted everyone that had potential exposure to the rabid fox and encouraged them to follow poison control and physician guidance.

Residents and visitors are discouraged from feeding or having contact with wild animals, and all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies.

This incident is a reminder that several species of wild animals in our area can carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes and bats.

Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. Following these tips can protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.